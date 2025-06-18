Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

