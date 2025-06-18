Chicago Capital LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.