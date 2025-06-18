Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 181.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 16,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $4,512,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day moving average is $594.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

