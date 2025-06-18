Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,585 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VBR opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

