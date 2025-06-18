Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.