Aspiriant LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VEA opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

