Newton One Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

