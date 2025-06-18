CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

