Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.