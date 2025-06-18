Puzo Michael J Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.6%

GILD stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

