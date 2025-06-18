Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 81 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $715.32 and its 200 day moving average is $716.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

