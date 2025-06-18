Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $598.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $587.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.