Newton One Investments LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.