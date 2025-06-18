Newton One Investments LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
