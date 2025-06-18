Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0%

QQQ stock opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

