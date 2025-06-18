Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,238.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

