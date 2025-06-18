Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,595,558 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

