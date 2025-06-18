Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

