Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 3.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

