Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $77.51 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 637,121 shares in the company, valued at $44,598,470. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.