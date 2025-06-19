UBS Group Cuts Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $2.40

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $2.50 to $2.40 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Televisa from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.87.

Grupo Televisa Stock Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Grupo Televisa has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 99.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,375 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 13,477.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,946,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 827,363 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 294,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

