Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,601.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 571.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

