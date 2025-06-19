NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $672,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after acquiring an additional 839,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,154,000 after acquiring an additional 582,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

