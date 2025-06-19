Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

ERO stock opened at C$21.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$31.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.82.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

