X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X3 stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.43% of X3 worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XTKG opened at $1.55 on Thursday. X3 has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

