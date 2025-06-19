DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DeFi Development to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.
