DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DeFi Development to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get DeFi Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DeFi Development

DeFi Development Price Performance

DeFi Development Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV opened at $31.27 on Monday. DeFi Development has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $460.61 million, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of -6.96.

(Get Free Report)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.