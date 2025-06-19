John Pettigrew Buys 33,779 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($14.21) per share, for a total transaction of £357,719.61 ($480,031.68).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of £155.25 ($208.33).

On Wednesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,071 ($14.37) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($201.21).

National Grid Stock Performance

LON NG opened at GBX 1,045 ($14.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 645 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 994.77.

About National Grid

National Grid ( LON:NG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

