Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Purchases £2,676.51 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson bought 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £2,676.51 ($3,591.67).
Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 2nd, Clive Watson purchased 3,223 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £14,503.50 ($19,462.56).
Breedon Group Stock Performance
Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 430.14 ($5.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 372 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 501 ($6.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
