Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 374 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

