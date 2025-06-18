Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,845 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

