Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 891 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

