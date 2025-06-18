Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

