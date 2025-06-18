Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.83. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

