Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Short Interest Down 26.8% in May

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

