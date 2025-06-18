BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.