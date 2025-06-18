Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.51.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

