Warner Financial Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,350,000.

VBR stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average is $193.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

