GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

