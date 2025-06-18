Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $558.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

