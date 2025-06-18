Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,330 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

