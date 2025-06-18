Clarius Group LLC Acquires 18,137 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra Research lifted their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

