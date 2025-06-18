Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.46. The stock has a market cap of $519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

