Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3%

MCD stock opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

