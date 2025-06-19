NUSATRIP Inc. Plans $17 Million IPO for Week of June 23rd (NUTR)

NUSATRIP Inc. (NUTR) expects to raise $17 million in an IPO on the week of June 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, NUSATRIP Inc. generated $920,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $1.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $84.7 million.

Cathay Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

NUSATRIP Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an online travel agency based in Jakarta, Indonesia. We specialize in Southeast Asia. We are being spun out of Society Pass. (Incorporated in Nevada) Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that endedÂ March 31, 2025. (Note: NUSATRIP Inc. increased its IPO’s size to 3.75 million shares – up from 3.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $16.88 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated April 14, 2025. Background: NUSATRIP Inc. revived its IPO – a day after withdrawing it – with the filing of an F-1 on March 21, 2025, in which it disclosed the terms: 3.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $13.5 million.) (Background – Withdrawn IPO: NUSATRIP Inc. withdrew its plans for its IPO in a letter to the SEC dated March 20, 2025; the terms called for NUSATRIP Inc. to offer 2.7 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $12.15 million. Background: NUSATRIP Inc. filed its F-1 to go public in November 2024.)Â Â “.

NUSATRIP Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 56 employees. The company is located at 28F AIA Central, Jl. Jend. Sudirman No.Kav. 48A, RT.5/RW.4, Karet, Semanggi, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota, Jakarta 12930, Indonesia and can be reached via phone at +62 21 5060 8747 or on the web at https://www.nusatrip.com/.

