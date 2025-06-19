Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $515.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $538.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

