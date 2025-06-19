Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

BBNX has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BBNX opened at $17.78 on Monday. Beta Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

In related news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,048.67. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

