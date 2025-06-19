Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.77 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 577,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,512,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.