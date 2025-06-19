Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.40.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, April 14th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
