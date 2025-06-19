Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.40.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.4%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.24 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.04 and a one year high of C$12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.