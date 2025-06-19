Contrasting GRAIL (GRAL) and The Competition

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is one of 612 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GRAIL to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GRAIL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GRAIL alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRAIL -1,464.53% -17.99% -15.02% GRAIL Competitors -1,866.79% -604.51% -32.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of GRAIL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRAIL 0 3 1 0 2.25 GRAIL Competitors 3252 10890 34745 914 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GRAIL and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GRAIL currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.97%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 2,797.84%. Given GRAIL’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GRAIL has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GRAIL and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GRAIL $125.60 million -$2.03 billion -0.79 GRAIL Competitors $891.86 million -$47.55 million -1.51

GRAIL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GRAIL. GRAIL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GRAIL peers beat GRAIL on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.