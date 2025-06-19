Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,821,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 665,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter worth $35,349,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 174,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.54. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12-month low of $146.62 and a 12-month high of $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $4.3222 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

