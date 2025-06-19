Financial Comparison: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) & Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equity Bancshares and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bank OZK 0 7 1 0 2.13

Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $50.86, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Equity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $225.03 million 3.01 $62.62 million $3.93 9.84 Bank OZK $2.77 billion 1.84 $716.46 million $6.10 7.36

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Bank OZK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Equity Bancshares pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 18.66% 14.64% 1.31% Bank OZK 25.66% 13.46% 1.88%

Volatility and Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Equity Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products. The company's loan products also comprise 1 4 family residential mortgages, agriculture, consumer, residential real estate mortgage, and agricultural real estate and production loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; insurance brokerage; trust and wealth management; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. It operates a network of branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits. It also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, it provides real estate, consumer, small business, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, equipment, agricultural, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; lender and structured, business aviation, and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. Additionally, the company offers ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.